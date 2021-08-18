Curfew In Shillong Relaxes From Today, Mobile Internet Services To Resume

The curfew imposed in Shillong Agglomeration has been relaxed from 5 AM to 4 PM starting from Wednesday morning, while, the suspended mobile internet services will also be restored from today.

The curfew will be reimposed at 4 PM today and will remain in force until further order, according to Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma.

He also informed that the situation was calmer and no arrests were made in connection to the incidents that took place in the last few days.

The peace committee formed by the state government and headed by the Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong will also hold its first meeting today.

Sangma also informed that the state government had sought the support of the various stakeholders to restore peace and normalcy not only in Shillong city but also throughout the State.

In the wake of the killing of former HNLC leader, Cheristerfield Thangkhiew in an ‘encounter’ with police in the wee hours of August 13 last the law and order situation deteriorated in the region.

The hostile situation led to an unprecedented curfew in the area from 8 PM on August 15 while mobile internet services were suspended in four districts of East Khasi Hills, West Khasi Hills, South West Khasi Hills and Ri Bhoi.