Curfew lifted in Dibrugarh

The curfew imposed in Dibrugarh district has been lifted on Tuesday evening. The curfew was imposed in the district in the wake of protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

According to reports, the restriction imposed on shops and other establishments retailing liquor has also been relaxed.

Meanwhile, the Dibrugarh police have arrested 55 persons on December 23 for involvement in acts of violence in the district during protests against CAA. As many as 75 cases have been registered in connection with the recent violence in the district, informed police sources.

