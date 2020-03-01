Curfew reimposed in Shillong; One more killed

CM announces Rs 2 lakh as ex-gratia to slain KSU member

Uneasy calm prevails in Shillong and Sorhra as curfew was reimposed in parts of Shillong and Sohra on Sunday at 8 am. The curfew was imposed at 12 noon on Saturday after a series of stabbing incidents in Barabazar area of the capital city. Since on Sunday, people go to church it was expected that curfew would be lifted for some hours. But keeping in mind the situation, the East Khasi Hills administration reimposed curfew at 8 am for an indefinite period.

Yesterday violence erupted after clashes between members of an influential tribal students’ body KSU and non-tribals in Ichamati area of East Khasi Hills led to one death.

A group of unknown assailants stabbed several people on Saturday in the Bara Bazar and other parts of Shillong, police said. Following this, the district magistrate imposed indefinite curfew on areas under Lumdiengjri and Sadar police stations in “apprehension of serious deterioration of law and order”.

Meanwhile, police sources informed that on Sunday midnight one Uphas Uddin (37 yrs) of Pyrkan village was attacked by about 3 unknown miscreants at his house. He was brought to Khamati CHC but the doctor declared him brought dead. There were also numbers of incidents reported from Polo area and Barabazar on Saturday. At least 8 non-tribal people received serious injuries due stabbing from behind. Of the eight, one identified as Rup Chand Dewan (28) succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital. He has been identified as the son of Pune Dewan, a resident of Muslimpara in Bhella under Barpeta district.

The others were identified as Ajay Kuri (29), Rikesh Das (60), Satya Modak (36), Depak Kumar (17), Pradeep Kuri and Aamen Kumar Shah (18).

This has been termed as a backlash following the death of a Khasi youth after being attacked by non-tribals at Ichamati village near Shella in East Khasi Hills district on Friday.

Curfew was temporarily lifted in the morning even as two vehicles were torched in the city. Mobile internet services also remained suspended in six districts. However, the Deputy Commissioner of East Khasi Hills M War said the State government has sought eight companies of para-military forces to bring the situation under control.

“Three have already arrived and one each are deployed in Shillong and Sohra,” said district police chief Lyngwa.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Saturday informed that the state government has decided to provide ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased KSU member, Lurshai Hynniewta who was killed during a clash at Ichamati near Shella on Friday afternoon.

35-year-old Hynniewta succumbed to his injuries yesterday after a clash erupted between the KSU members and non-locals in Ichamati under Sohra subdivision. The KSU had gone to Ichamati to organise a public meeting to speak on the CAA and ILP.

Meanwhile, acting on an FRI lodged by KSU, a case has been registered in Shella police station in connection with yesterday’s incident. Acting on the FRI, Police have so far arrested eight persons. They are Sushant Das, Ranjit Baidya, Bijit Baidya, Kanal Baidya, Sajal Das, Joy Sharma, Indra Mohan Sharma, Rajesh Sharma, Mrghalaya Home Minister Lakhmen Rymbui said.

Dhrubajyoti Chakravorty