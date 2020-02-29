Curfew Reimposed in Shillong

After the curfew was relaxed in Shillong on Saturday, it was again reimposed fearing possible chances of serious deterioration of law and order.

The East Khasi Hills district magistrate M War Nongbri, in an order, said that information is received that there is an apprehension of serious deterioration of law and order in Shillong and that there is every likelihood of serious breach of peace and tranquility and may lead to life and property.

The statement further reads, “Under section 144 CrPC, I do hereby promulgate curfew in Shillong city with effect from 12 noon on February 29, 2020, till further orders.”

The areas under curfew include Police Bazaar, Jail Road, Keating Road, Polo, the whole of Jaiaw, Mawkhar, Mawprem, Umsohsun, Riatsamthiah, Wahingdoh, Mission, Lumdiengiri, Qualapatty, Wahthapbru, Sunny Hill, Cantonment, Boucher Road and Mawlong Hat as per the order.

The curfew was imposed in Shillong and Shohra on Friday following the clashes between two groups in Ichanati under Shella Police Station.

