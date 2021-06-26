Curfew To Be Imposed From 5 PM Instead Of 4 PM In Kamrup (M): Govt

The Government have revised its previous announcement of Curfew in Kamrup Metro.
as per the revised guideline, curfew to be imposed from 5 pm instead of 4 pm from Monday.
Earlier, Assam Health Minister Keshab Mahanta addressed a presser on Friday where he issued new Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the state.
The SOPs will be effective from Monday (June 28) through Sunday (July 4).
- Curfew in Guwahati to be from 5 pm. Shops to be closed down by 4 pm.
- Full containment announced for four districts in Assam namely – Biswanath, Goalpara, Morigaon and Bokakhat town of Golaghat district.
- Only essential services will be allowed to operate in these districts.
- Inter-district travel remains prohibited.
- Concerned authorities have been asked to impose ‘portal containment zones’ in 247 areas where COVID-19 situation is grim.
- The new SOPs will be effective for one week starting Monday.
- More vaccines to arrive from July 1.
- Those who are administered both dose of the COVID-19 vaccine need not be tested at airport and railway stations.