Curtail the festivities during EID: CM Sonowal

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal today urged the Muslim community to curtail the festivities during the forthcoming EID and perform Namaz indoors so that the chain of infection can be broken.

Appreciating the people of the state for maintaining COVID-19 protocols which helped the government in containing the pandemic so far, Sonowal urged the people not to panic in view of the rapid spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in the state in the last few days.

Sonowal directed DC and SP to call up senior citizens in the society and enquire about their wellbeing during these difficult times while also instructing them to create awareness about maintaining quarantine norms.