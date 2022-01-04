CUSU Election: 58.3% Voter Turnout Recorded

The general election of Cotton University Students’ Union (CUSU) went off peacefully on Tuesday in Guwahati. A total of 45 candidates contested the election in 16 posts.

According to reports 58.3 percent voter turnout recorded in the election.

Three candidates contested for the post of President- Diganta Baishya, Niyor Deka and Priyam Bhagawati. Three candidates have contested for the post of Vice-President- Hina Deuri, Joba Saikia and Manika Baruah.

For the post of General Secretary candidates who contested are Abhishek Mahanta, Rishikesh Medhi and Pranjal Sonowal.

For Assistant General Secretary post, Antarip Saikia, Anupam Mali and Jumi Gogoi contested the election while in Cottonian Secretary post, Ashwini Kumar Phukan, Bhargabi Nath and Saswati Priyadarshini have contested the election.

On the other hand, Akash Bhattacharyya, Mintu Talukdar and Nishanta Das contested for Boys’ Common Room Secretary. Namrata Baruah and Rima Barman contested for Girls’ Common Room Secretary.

For the post of Debate Secretary, candidates contested are Hemanta Bora, Sidhanta Bora and Sudarshana Sarma.

Bhaswati Goswami, Namrata Sarma and Nikumoni Hazarika contested for Social Service post.

Banisha Hazarika, Sanskrita Malakar and Ujjibit Baruah contested for the post of Music Secretary.

Ankita Baruah, Chandrajyoti Bania, Jahnabpran Kashyap contested for the post of Sanskrit department while Kiran Kumar Doley, Lomsar Bodo, Prahlad Basumatary and Rupam Deuri contested for Football and Hockey.

Anisha Bangrung, Songalan Singson and Pranuj Pait contested for Sports Secretary. Nayanmoni Kalita, Porikhit Das and Toufiq Zaman for Cricket Secretary.

Pharmaishri Brahma and Minas Yasmin for Minor Games and Ajay Bhatiya and Dipsikha Kakoty contested for the post of Swimming/Exercise.

The results of the election will be declared on Wednesday (January 5).

Presiding Officer Abhijit Borthakur said that the election for court member of Cotton University has also been conducted today in which four candidates have contested the election. “Only the Post Graduate students are eligible to cast the vote for the court member. Two candidates will be selected in which one should be female and the other should be either male or female,’ said Borthakur.

