CUSU Election Results: Full List Of Winners

AssamGuwahati NewsTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
election
Abhishek Mahanta of Satra Mukti Sangra Samiti (SMSS) has won the General Secretary Post of Cotton University Students Union Election by 356 votes. He garnered a total of 1359 votes.

On the other hand, Niyor Deka of ACP has won the President post and Heena Deuri bagged the post of Vice President.

Chandrajyoti Baniya won the post of Cultural Secretary, while Niyomani Kalita won the post of Cricket Secretary.

Related News

Assam: Six Families Attacked Over Charges Of Witchcraft

PM Modi’s Convoy Blocked By Protestors In Punjab

Revised Guidelines For Home Isolation Of Mild, Asymptomatic…

Assam Detects 1st Case of Omicron Variant of COVID-19

According to reports 58.3 percent voter turnout recorded in the election. A total of 45 candidates contested the election in 16 posts.

Full list of winners –

  • Minor Games Secretary – Fwrmaishi Brahma
  • Gymnasium, Swimming and Tennis Secretary – Deepshikha Kakoti
  • Boys court member – Nepuranjan Hazarika
  • Girls Court Member – Chandamita Das
  • Editor Cottonian – Shashwati Priyadarshini
  • Debate and Symposium Secretary – Sudarshan Kaushik Sharma
  • Football and Hockey Secretary – Rupam Deuri
  • Assistant General Secretary – Jumi Gogoi
  • Music Secretary – Ujjibit Boruah
  • Boys Common Room – Akash Bhattacharjee
  • Girls Common Room – Namrata Boruah
  • Social Service Secretary – Namrata Sarma
You might also like
Top Stories

Uddhav Takes Oath as Maha CM | Cabinet Meeting at 8pm

Health

WHO Recommends Covaxin For Emergency Use

Assam

Assam Election 2021|BPF Wiped Off From Bodoland

Assam

GUWAHATI | Youth dies of suspected drug overdose

Business

RBI Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged at 5.15%

Top Stories

NADA to monitor Hima’s future performances closely