CUSU Election Results: Full List Of Winners

Abhishek Mahanta of Satra Mukti Sangra Samiti (SMSS) has won the General Secretary Post of Cotton University Students Union Election by 356 votes. He garnered a total of 1359 votes.

On the other hand, Niyor Deka of ACP has won the President post and Heena Deuri bagged the post of Vice President.

Chandrajyoti Baniya won the post of Cultural Secretary, while Niyomani Kalita won the post of Cricket Secretary.

According to reports 58.3 percent voter turnout recorded in the election. A total of 45 candidates contested the election in 16 posts.

Full list of winners –

Minor Games Secretary – Fwrmaishi Brahma

Gymnasium, Swimming and Tennis Secretary – Deepshikha Kakoti

Boys court member – Nepuranjan Hazarika

Girls Court Member – Chandamita Das

Editor Cottonian – Shashwati Priyadarshini

Debate and Symposium Secretary – Sudarshan Kaushik Sharma

Football and Hockey Secretary – Rupam Deuri

Assistant General Secretary – Jumi Gogoi

Music Secretary – Ujjibit Boruah

Boys Common Room – Akash Bhattacharjee

Girls Common Room – Namrata Boruah