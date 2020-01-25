Cut Assam & NE from India: Sharjeel Imam at Shaheen Bagh Protest

Mastermind of Shaheen Bagh protest and former student of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Sharjeel Imam have made a controversial statement saying that Muslims are in such numbers that they can out the entire Northeast from the rest of India.

Speaking at Shaheen Bagh protest, Imam said that their aim is to cut Assam and Northeast from India.

Imam, in an apparent reference to the Chicken Neck- the strategic corridor which connects India with the Northeast told the people to join in large numbers to block the railway tracks and roads.

Key points:

‘It is our responsibility to cut Assam from India when this will happen, only then the Centre will listen to us’

‘Sharjeel Imam told people to join in large numbers and block railway tracks and roads’

‘People need to understand the difference between chakka jam’

He said, “If we all come together, then we can separate the Northeast from India. If not permanently then at least for 1-2 months we can do this. It will take the administration at least one month to disperse all of them. It is our responsibility to cut Assam from India when this will happen, only then the Centre will listen to us.”

Imam, in a Facebook post shared yesterday, clarified that the main aim of Shaheen Bagh protest is to do “chakka jam” and rest everything is secondary.

Video courtesy: Sambit Patra

He wrote, ‘People need to understand the difference between chakka jam and sit-in protests. Organize sit-in protests in every city and tell people about chakka jam. Then after all the preparation and planning go and sit on highways.”

Imam talked about the same strategy that Beijing made to isolate Northeast from the rest of India with a standoff between India and China in Doklam but taking control of the Chicken Neck (Siliguri Corridor).

Meanwhile, several women have completed a 24-hour protest here against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and are going strong to stretch it to 48 hours.

Reacting on Imam’s controversial statement, Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the state government will register a case against him. The minister also said that Imam will be brought under the law for making such a derogatory statement against Assam.

Reacting to this, BJP MP Subramanian Swamy said that such people should be “charged under the National Security Act and put away for 30 years”.