Cycle Rally Organised At City Hospital On Parkinson’s Day

By Pratidin Bureau
25

On account of World Parkinson’s Day, a cycle rally was organised by Excelcare Hospitals on Sunday. The rally was flagged off by Brig. Ranjit Borthakur, SM (Retd) – Advisor, Excelcare Hospitals from the hospital premises. The cyclists cycled from Boragaon to Pamohi (DeeporBeel) and back.

The event was organised by the hospital to raise awareness about Parkinson’s Disease and the advancement in treatment/therapy. Commenting on the occassion and its significance Dr. Lakshya Jyoti Basumatary (Consultant Neurologist) said, “Contrary to what people think, people with Parkinson’s Disease can still have a good quality of life. If detected at an early stage, it can be managed in a much better way, therefore it is important to be able to identify the symptoms to detect early onset of the disease”.

He went on to add, “Exercise helps a lot in managing Parkinson’s Disease, that’s why we have organised this cycle rally to create awareness. With lifestyle modifications such as rest and adequate exercise, one can manage the disease in a much better way”.

Along with the cyclists, also present were Dr. Neil Bardoloi (Managing Director) and Manash Baruah (Director – Operations) among other doctors and officials of Excelcare Hospitals, who congratulated the team of organisers for their efforts.

