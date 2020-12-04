NationalTop Stories

Cyclone Burevi: Thiruvananthapuram Airport Suspends Ops

By Pratidin Bureau
30

The Thiruvananthapuram Airport in Kerala has suspended operations from 10 AM to 6 PM on Friday in the wake of Cyclone Burevi warning. All the airlines have been advised to reschedule services as per the convenience of passengers. Airport operations can only remain open for emergency cases. 

Meanwhile, the Kerala government has also declared a holiday in five districts of the state– Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Idukki.

Cyclone Burevi weakening into a deep depression over the Gulf of Mannar close to Ramanathapuram District in Tamil Nadu said Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). It is very likely to weaken further into a Depression (wind speed 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph) by the morning of December 4. The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during the next 24 hours.

