Cyclone Jawad Expected To Make Landfall By Dec 4 : IMD

A total of 64 teams have been earmarked to tackle the situation arising out of the impending cyclonic storm ‘Jawad’ said the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

A low-pressure region in the Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into Cyclone Jawad, stated Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, the general of India Meteorological Department (IMD). It is likely to reach the coast of North Andhra Pradesh and Odisha around the morning of December 4, he further stated.

It is expected to affect the states of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and West Bengal this weekend with the wind speed ranging up to 100 kilometers per hour.

“DD over westcentral Bay of Bengal lay centered near Lat. 14.0°N and Long. 86.0°E, at 0830IST of 03rd December, to intensify into a Cyclonic Storm during next 06 hours & reach west-central Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh – south Odisha coasts by tomorrow, the 4th morning”, tweeted the India Meteorological Department.

DD intensified into CS 'JAWAD' at 1130HRS IST of 3rd December. To move northwestwards and reach north Andhra Pradesh–south Odisha coasts by 4th December morning. Thereafter, to recurve north-northeastwards and move along Odisha coast reaching near Puri around 5th December noon. pic.twitter.com/EODCKtvmzh — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) December 3, 2021

