Cyclone Jawad: Northeastern States To Witness Heavy Rainfall

Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal are likely to witness heavy rains due to Cyclone Jawad. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the cyclonic storm is likely to hit north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha on Saturday.

As per the latest tweet by IMD on Cyclone Jawad, the cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal lay centered on Friday night, over the west-central Bay of Bengal about 250 km southeast of Vishakhapatnam, 430 km south-southwest of Puri and 510 km south-southwest of Paradip.

“It is likely to move north-northwestwards, intensify further and reach the west-central Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh – south Odisha coasts by tomorrow, December 4 morning,” said the IMD.

“Thereafter it is likely to recurve north-northeastwards and move along the Odisha coast reaching near Puri around December 5 noon. Subsequently, it is likely to continue to move north-northeastwards along coastal Odisha towards the West Bengal coast,” the weather department added.

Meanwhile, IMD has also predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura on Sunday and Monday due to Cyclone Jawad.

Earlier this week, IMD had issued a Red alert for 4 Odisha districts, Orange alert for 7 and Yellow alert for 4 districts predicting ‘heavy’ to ‘very heavy’ rainfall.

Andhra Pradesh government has evacuated over 54,008 people from three districts. The rescue team has evacuated 15,755 people from Srikakulam district, 1,700 from Vizianagaram and 36,553 from Visakhapatnam.

The Andhra government has set up 197 relief camps in schools and community halls. Eleven teams of NDRF have deployed whereas 5 teams of SDRF and six teams of Coast Guard are in place. Village secretaries and District collectorates will function throughout the night.

ALSO READ: Mizoram: Over 29000 Pigs Died Due to African Swine Fever