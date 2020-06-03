Cyclone Nisarga: Only 19 Flights to Operate from Mumbai Airport Today

The Mumbai international airport will handle only 19 flights on Wednesday as a precautionary measure in the wake of Cyclone Nisarga.

The Mumbai airport decided to cut down its operations following the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast that Cyclone Nisarg will accompany extremely heavy rains and wind speed that could cross the 100 km/hr mark.

A Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) spokesperson said, “As of now, there are eight arrivals and 11 departures for June 3. All the necessary safety measures have been put into place.”

Owing to the cyclone warning, many airlines have also cancelled their Mumbai operations. IndiGo informed that the airline will only operate three flights from Mumbai on June 3.

The flight Mumbai– Chandigarh (6E 495), Mumbai Ranchi (6E 6179), and Mumbai Patna (6E 5373) will operate today.

In a statement, IndiGo said, “All passengers of the affected domestic flights are being notified. At IndiGo, we are customer-centric and have empowered our customers by offering plan B, sent to each individual, an option of re-booking an alternate flight starting the next day, or to protect PNR as a credit account.”

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has been handling just around 50 operations a day ever since the domestic flight operations resumed on May 25 after the lockdown was announced in March.

Meanwhile, NDRF teams are stationed in Mumbai and nearby areas, including low-lying areas.