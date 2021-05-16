Cyclone Tauktae Claims 4 Lives, 73 K’taka Villages Affected

At least four people have lost their lives and 73 villages across six districts in Karnataka have been affected due to the severe intensification of Cyclone Tauktae.

Severe cyclonic storm Tauktae intensified overnight into a “very severe cyclonic storm” over east-central Arabian Sea, the weather office said.

100 rescue teams are deployed for six states – Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Goa.

Over six districts including three coastal districts and three Malnad districts of Karnataka have received heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in the past 24 hours due to the effect of Cyclone Tauktae.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is closely monitoring the cyclone situation in coastal areas and is in contact with district in-charges and ministers to ensure rescue and relief operations in the affected districts.

“We are closely monitoring the cyclone situation in coastal areas, I am in contact with district in-charges and ministers and DCs of the affected districts to ensure rescue and relief operations,” Yediyurappa tweeted.

“Due to cyclone Tauktae, heavy to extremely heavy rainfall was observed over 6 districts, 3 coastal districts and 3 Malnad districts in the past 24 hours. The rainfall is accompanied by gale winds speed reach 70 to 80 km/hour, gusting at times upto 90 km/per along and off Karnataka Coast. So far, 4 people have lost their lives, 73 villages affected,” said the Karnatak State Disaster Management Authority in an official statement issued today.