Cyclone Tauktae To Intensify Into Cyclonic Storm Today

In a latest breakthrough, Cyclone Tauktae is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm near Kochi, the Indian Navy informed.

In a tweet by the Spokesperson of the Indian Navy, it informed, “#CycloneTauktae-Update 1-Deep depression 240 Nm NW off Kochi on 14th evening very likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm Tauktae by 15th morning.”

Indian Navy assured full support to state administrations as Cyclonic Storm Tauktae approaches western coast of India.

“#IndianNavy ships, aircraft, helicopters, diving and disaster relief teams standby for rendering full support to State administrations as Cyclonic Storm #Tauktae approaches Western Coast of India “, informed the Indian Navy in a tweet.

The Ministry of Earth Science on Friday evening informed, “The Deep Depression over Lakshadweep area and adjoining southeast and east-central Arabian Sea moved north-north-eastwards with a speed of 11 kmph during past 6 hours, and lay centred at 1730 hours IST on 14th May, 2021 over Lakshadweep area and adjoining southeast and east central Arabian Sea near latitude 11.6degN and longitude 72.6degE, about 55 km north-northwest of Amini Divi, 290 km west-southwest of Kannur (Kerala), 1060 km south-southeast of Veraval (Gujarat).”

It is very likely to intensify into a Cyclonic Storm during next 12 hours and is very likely to intensify further during the subsequent 24 hours. It is very likely to move north-northwestwards and reach near Gujarat coast by May 18 morning.

According to an NDTV report, more than 50 teams of the NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) are on duty in five states – Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Maharashtra.

Very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall “causing flash floods and landslides” over the coastal districts of Kerala, Karnataka and Goa till Sunday and Saurashtra, Kutch in Gujarat on Tuesday and Wednesday is expected, the India Meteorological Department has said.