Dacoits Loot Smartphones Worth 2 Crores

A vehicle carrying a consignment of smartphones worth Rs 2 crore was looted by dacoits in Chittoor near Andhra Pradesh-Tamil Nadu border, said police on Wedenesday.

The driver, identified as Irfan was thrashed, tied up and thrown out of the vehicle by the dacoits before looting the property in the container. His lorry was intercepted and taken to a secluded place where the dacoits looted and ran away, leaving Irfan alone.

Irfan was transporting the consignment from a Xiaomi mobile manufacturing unit in Sriperambudur to Mumbai.

“One Irfan, driver of a container lorry came to Nagari urban police station on Wednesday morning at around 8:30 AM. He said that he was coming from Sriperambudur of Tamil Nadu and was on way to Mumbai. He was taking the lorry from Xiaomi mobile manufacturing unit at Sriperambudur. He said that the vehicle was at Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh borders at midnight on Tuesday when another lorry intercepted him,” said Nagari urban police official, Hindustan Times reported.

After a search party was deployed, the lorry was traced at an area between Narayanavanam and Puttur around 11 AM.

Xiaomi company representatives have lodged a complaint regarding the same, to which an FIR was registered under Section 395 of IPC.

The driver, Irfan is now with the police and an investigation is launched into the case. Specials teams are formed to catch the culprits, police said.