Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2021: Sushant Singh Rajput Honoured Posthumously

The award season 2021 continues as the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 honoured the best in film, television, music and the new addition, OTT recently. The ceremony, which took place in Mumbai, was aired live on 20 February on ZEE5. The chief guest at the event was Maharashtra Minister of Tourism and Environment Aditya Thackeray.
Here is the winner’s list:
- Best Actor (Female) – Deepika Padukone, Chhapaak
- Best Actor (Male) – Akshay Kumar, Laxmii
- Critic’s Best Actress – Kiara Advani, Guilty
- Critic’s Best Actor – Sushant Singh Rajput
- Best Film – Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior
- Best International Feature Film – Parasite
- Most Versatile Actor – Kay Kay Menon
- Best Director – Anurag Basu, Ludo
- Best Actor in a Supporting Role – Vikrant Massey, Chhapaak
- Best Actress in Supporting Role – Radhika Madan
- Best Actor in Comic Role – Kunal Kemmu, Lootcase
- Best Actor (Web Series) – Bobby Deol, Aashram
- Best Actress (Web Series) – Sushmita Sen, Aarya
- Best Web Series – Scam: 1992
- Album of the Year – Titliyaan
- Best Television Series – Kundali Bhagya
- Photographer of the Year – Daboo Ratnani
- Style Diva of the Year – Divya Khosla Kumar
- Best Actress in Television Series – Surbhi Chandna
- Best Actor in Television Series – Dheeraj Dhoopar
- Performer of the Year – Nora Fatehi
- Outstanding Contribution to Film Industry – Dharemendra
- Outstanding Contribution to Literature in Indian Cinema – Chetan Bhagat