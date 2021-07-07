Dadhi Barua Appointed Acting Prez Of Majuli Congress Committee

Dadhi Barua has been appointed as the acting president of Majuli distict Congress Committee (DCC).

Organisational activities in the district will now be entrusted to him until a regular DCC president is appointed.

The move comes after the resignation of Rajib Lochan pegu yesterday who was serving as the Congress President of Majuli district.

The former MLA submitted his resignation letter to the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), acknowledging his moral responsibility for the defeat in the recently concluded Assam Assembly elections.

There are rumors that he would soon be joining the ruling BJP soon, however, nothing is certain as of yet.