Daily Covid-19 Cases Decline For 3rd Day Running, Active Cases At 91,456

Under the vaccination drive, 133.17 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far, the data further highlighted.

With 7,350 cases of Covid-19 registered on Monday, India recorded a decline in fresh cases for the third straight day, according to data from the Union ministry of health and family welfare.

Meanwhile, at least 202 deaths were registered in the last 24-hours, the data showed. The total caseload in the country stood at 34,697,860 while the death toll climbed to 475,636.

Notably, the daily cases have been below the 15,000 mark for the last 46 days now. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.86 percent.

Furthermore, the active cases in the country now stand at 91, 456, also the lowest in more than a year and a half (561 days).

The active cases also account for less than 1 percent, at 0.26, of total cases, the lowest since March 2020, according to the health ministry.

Meanwhile, a total of 7,973 people recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative recovery toll to 34,130,768. The recovery rate now stands at 98.37 percent.

Under the vaccination drive, 133.17 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far, the data further highlighted.

ALSO READ: Harnaaz Sandhu Wins Miss Universe Title For India After A Gap Of 21 Years