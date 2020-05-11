Daily train between Dibrugarh-Delhi from tomorrow

There will be a daily train between Dibrugarh and New Delhi from tomorrow opening up virtually the rail communication between Upper and lower Assam as well as to Bihar and Uttar Pradesh easing communication between North India and Assam much easier.

However, the confusion remains whether it is a daily train or a one-off special train. The Railway authorities statement have clearly said it is a daily train but NF Railway authorities are waiting for more clear directives from the Railway Board.

All trains will run with AC coaches only. besides the Dibrugarh-Delhi daily train, there will be a weekly train between Agartala and New Delhi giving much-needed relief to the people Tripura and Barak Valley as well as hill districts of Assam.

Railways plans to gradually restart passenger train operations from 12th May, 2020, initially with 15 pairs of special trains connecting New Delhi with major stations across India. Booking in these trains will start at 4 pm on 11th May.https://t.co/DW9I1sPRx6 — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) May 10, 2020

According to the Railway Board Notification, the Dibrugarh bound train shall leave New Delhi at 1025 hours of Tuesday( May 12). Similarly, on Wednesday evening (May 14) another train shall leave for New Delhi opening up the daily set of trains from both ends.

Most importantly the Delhi Bound train from Dibrugarh shall touch all the major stations of Assam effectively opening up the night travel between Dibrugarh and Guwahati.

The Delhi bound train shall stop at New Tinsukia, Mariani, Dimapur, Diphu, Lumding, Chparmukh, New Bongaigaon and Kokrjhar. In West Bengal, the train will stop and New Coach Behar, New Jalpaiguri and Kisangani.

In Bihar, the train shall stop at Katihar, Naugachuia, Baruni, Patliputra, Danapur. In Uttar Pradesh, the train shall stop Dn Dayal (Mughalsarai), Praygraj and Kanpur Central before reaching New Delhi.

There will be another weekly train between Agartala-New Delhi. This train will be run on Wednesday and also effectively easing the travel between Barak valley and Brahmaputra valley. The train will operate from Agartala on May 20 and New Delhi on May 18. The Agartala train will leave at 1330 and then stop at Dharmanagar, New Karimganj, Badarpur, New Haflong, Hojai, Guwahati, Rangia, Barpeta Road, New Jalpaiguri , Katihar on way to New Delhi.

That gives the people an opportunity to travel between Barak Valley and Brahmaputra valley in an overnight train.

“It will be mandatory for the passengers to wear face cover and undergo screening at departure and only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to board the train.”

Booking for reservation on these trains will start from 4 pm on May 11 (Monday). Tickets can be booked only online through the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website or through its mobile app. Booking of tickets through agents (both IRCTC and railway) is not allowed.

Only passengers with confirmed and valid tickets will be allowed to enter the station at Delhi, the Railways warned, adding that all passengers would also have to wear face masks, under screening at departure (only asymptomatic people can travel) and maintain social distancing at all times.