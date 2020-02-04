‘Dainik Jagran’ confuses Tarun Gogoi with Pranab Gogoi

In an utter mistake by the ‘Dainik Jagran’, the leading Hindi daily has confused former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi with former Assam Assembly Speaker. In its report on the demise of the Congress MLA, who passed away last night, Jagran has put Tarun Gogoi’s photo instead of Pranab Gogoi on its website.

The picture was captioned: “Congress MLA and former Speaker of Assam Legislative Assembly Pranab Gogoi died in a hospital in Guwahati due to illness. He was 84 years old.”

Interestingly, the website has also embedded tweets of Sushmita Dev and APCC chief Ripun Borah in the report, where they have posted an actual picture of Pranab Gogoi.