Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli to be one UT

The Union Home Ministry on Thursday announced that the two separate Union Territories Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu will become one Union Territory (UT) on January 26.

The Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (Merger of Union Territories) Bill, 2019 was passed by both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha in the just-concluded winter session of Parliament.

The Home Ministry, through an extraordinary Gazette notification, issued by additional Secretary Govind Mohan on Thursday, said, “In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (a) of section 2 of the Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (Merger of Union Territories) Act, 2019 (44 of 2019), the Central Government hereby appoints the 26th day of January, 2020, as the appointed day for the purposes of the said Act”.

After the merger, the new UT will be known as Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.