Damani donates Rs 155 crores, Assam donation Rs 95 crore

Billionaire entrepreneur Radhakrishna Damani has contributed a staggering Rs 100 crores to the PM Cares fund while Assam Arogya Nidhi’s total contribution is crawling to receive the same Rs 100 crore figure.

India was taken aback by the sheer size of this mammoth donation. Not only Mr Damani has given Rs 100 crores to the PM-CARES fund but also donated another Rs 55 crores to various states.

In comprising the total donation to the Assam Arogya Nidhi is now Rs 95.13 crores as on April 12.

The Prime Minister himself acknowledged this contribution Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted today, in a tweet appreciating massive contribution by Avenue Supermarkets founder Radhakishan Damani to the PM-CARES fund.

Mr Damani is the 17th richest man in India.

“Together, India will certainly overcome the COVID-19 menace. The manner in which people from all walks of life are making the fight stronger is commendable. The contribution to PM-CARES by Bright Star Investments is appreciable,” tweeted PM Modi.

Radhakishan Damani has not only contributed to PM-CARES or Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund, but also given Rs 55 crore to various state relief funds. The contributions were made through his group company Bright Star Investments. The donation to state relief funds includes Rs 10 crore each to Maharashtra and Gujarat, Rs 5 crore each to Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Rajasthan and Punjab, Rs 2.5 crore to Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.