Daniil Medvedev Defeats World No 1 Novak Djokovic In US Open Final

A record breaking win in history indeed as World No 1 Tennis Player Novak Djokovic on Sunday lost to Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 in the US Open final.

Medvedev became the first Russian male to win a Grand Slam title after Yevgeny Kafelnikov and Marat Safin with his victory on Sunday.

Kafelnikov won the 1996 French Open and 1999 Australian Open, and Safin claimed the 2000 US Open and 2005 Australian Open titles, stated reports.

This win by Medvedev prevented Djokovic from winning what would have been the record 21st of his career.

During the post-match presentation, Medvedev apologised to Djokovic and his fans, for denying the top player from creating history, stated reports.

Novak Djokovic also missed out on his fourth US Open title, but he is still level with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on 20 men’s Grand Slam titles.

The 34-year-old from Serbia, Djokovic, entered the final match 27-0 in 2021 at the sport’s four most important tournaments but couldn’t get to 28-0 and was far from his best on Sunday.

The No 1-ranked Djokovic beat Medvedev in the Australian Open final on a hard court in February and added titles on clay at the French Open in June and on grass in July.

Djokovic was not in a good mood during the second set of his loss against Daniil Medvedev in the US Open final on Sunday.

According to reports, the 34-year-old expressed his frustration by smashing his racquet on the court floor after losing a point in the fourth game,

Medvedev registered a win in the straight sets sealing a 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 victory and clinched his maiden Grand Slam title.

