Danish Siddiqui’s Body To Be Buried At Jamia Graveyard

By Pratidin Bureau

The body of Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist, Danish Siddiqui, who was killed in Afghanistan, will be buried at the Jamia graveyard, Jamia Millia Islamia authority said on Sunday.

The graveyard is usually reserved for bodies of Jamia employees, their spouses and minor children but the university vice-chancellor has said that an exception would be made for Siddiqui, satated reports.

Siddiqui who was 39 year old, worked for news agency Reuters, was an alumnus of the university.

PRO Ahmed Azeem of Jamia Millia Islamia University said, “The VC accepted the request by Siddiqui’s family to bury his body at the Jamia graveyard which is otherwise used exclusively for bodies of university employees, their spouses and minor child.”

Siddiqui’s father Mohammad Akhtar Siddiqui was a former professor at Jamia’s Faculty of Education and stays in Jamia Nagar.

Danish Siddiqui had done his schooling from Jamia, and also did his graduation in Economics and post-graduation in Mass Communication from the university.

Reports said that VC Najma Akhtar had visited the family and offered her condolences on Saturday. She also said the university would organise a condolence meeting on the campus on Tuesday, and an exhibition of Siddiqui’s work would be organised “in due course of time” on the campus to give “inspiration” to the students.

Earlier on Friday, Siddiqui was killed while covering clashes between Afghan security forces and the Taliban in the Spin Boldak district of Kandahar province, near Afghanistan’s border with Pakistan.

