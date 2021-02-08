Darrang: 3 Bank Staff Held For Murder Threats

Police have arrested three bank employees along with the manager at Kharupatiya in Darrang district on Monday.

As per reports, three Union Co-operative Bank employees were arrested for allegedly threatened to murder their colleague Kubud Ali.

The arrested employees were identified as Dipak Talukdar, manager of the bank along with the other two employees Abibakkar Sidique and Jaynal Abedin.

It may be stated that a couple of days back Ali had registered a case against the perpetrators.