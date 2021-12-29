Darrang: 4 Houses Gutted In Massive Fire In Dalgaon

A massive fire broke out at Arimari village in Dalgaon on Tuesday, causing damage to property worth lakhs.

The incident of fire was reported from Dalgaon in Assam’s Darrang district last night. The massive fire reportedly engulfed four houses leaving them completely burnt down.

Further damages to property worth lakhs were caused including cash which amounted to around 9 lakhs.

Meanwhile, the reason behind the huge fire is believed to be an electrical short-circuit.

