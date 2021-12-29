Darrang: 4 Houses Gutted In Massive Fire In Dalgaon

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Darrang Fire
REPRESENTATIVE

A massive fire broke out at Arimari village in Dalgaon on Tuesday, causing damage to property worth lakhs.

The incident of fire was reported from Dalgaon in Assam’s Darrang district last night. The massive fire reportedly engulfed four houses leaving them completely burnt down.

Further damages to property worth lakhs were caused including cash which amounted to around 9 lakhs.

Related News

Manipur: IED Blast Reported at Imphal

APDCL Submits Proposal For Hike In Electricity Prices By ₹2

Goalpara: 3 Caught In Operation Against Illegal Cattle…

India: Covid-19 Cases See Sharp Rise, Omicron Tally At 781

Meanwhile, the reason behind the huge fire is believed to be an electrical short-circuit.

ALSO READ: Nagaland: Army Inquiry Team To Visit Incident Site Of Civilian Killings

You might also like
Pratidin Exclusive

India Today’s report- “Assam’s Nowhere People” slammed  

National

LS Polls :Omar open to alliance if Cong agrees seat sharing offer

Assam

Mariani: Tension Prevails Again in Assam-Nagaland Border

Assam

Remote Assam village votes 90% in Phase-III

Assam

COVID Assam: Active Cases Nearly Touch 3,000

Assam

B.Ed Degree Will be Invalid After 2030, D.El.Ed After 2 Years: Ranoj Pegu