Darrang: Bandh Supporters Burn Effigy of CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Darrang protest

The All Assam Minorities Students’ Union (AAMSU), Jamiat and other organizations have called for a 12-hour Darrang Bandh on Friday in protest against the violent clash that broke out at Sipajhar on Thursday.

A section of bandh supporters have interrupted the vehicular movement at National Highway in Dalgaon but later they have been sent away by the police. However, the bandh affected the normal life as the shops and business establishments remained closed during the bandh.

Moreover, bandh supporters also burnt the effigy of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, burnt tyre and raised slogans against the government.

