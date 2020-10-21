Darrang: Counterfeit Currency Racket Busted

Assam police have seized counterfeit currency notes worth three lakhs from the possession of two accused who were arrested on Tuesday in Darrang’s Dhula area.

Acting on an input from sources, a team led by Dhula police station officer in-charge Kalyan Bora and sub-inspector Munaf Ali launched a search operation in Bherbheri village where the gang of counterfeiters was carrying out the illegal trade.

Around 600 printed counterfeit currency notes of rupees 500 each were found by during the investigation.

The accused arrested in this connection have been identified as Jakir Hussain and Abdul Kuddus from Borjhar village.