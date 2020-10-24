Top StoriesRegional

Darrang: Dist Admin Declares Dry Day on Vijaya Dashami

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
The Darrang district administration has declared Dry Day on Vijaya Dashami in view of checking any possible untoward incident during the celebration. This has been stated in an official statement issued on Saturday by the administration.

The statement said the order has been issued to maintain peace and tranquility during the ongoing mega festival, the sale of liquor has been prohibited in the district.

Anyone violating the order will be dealt with strictly under the provision of the Assam Excise Act, the statement further said.

The district administration has already issued an SOP for the smooth functioning of the idol immersion events restricting the participation of a maximum of 10 persons from each puja committee.

