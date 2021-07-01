Darrang DTO Kumar Sanjib Krishna Suspended

Kumar Sanjib Krishna, District Transport Officer (DTO) and Secretary of Regional Transport Authority (RTA) of Darrang, has been suspended from his post with immediate effect.

This was directed by state Transport minister Chandra Mohan Patowary on July 1 (Thursday).

According to an official release, the suspension was ordered under Rule 6 (1) (a) of Assam Services (Discipline & Appeal) Rules, 1964.

The release further stated that Commissioner of Transport Adil Khan will submit a report on the same within 15 days after enquiring in the matter.