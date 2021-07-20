Darrang: Heroin Recovered From Commercial Vehicle, Driver Arrested

By Pratidin Bureau
Based on specific inputs, Darrang police on Monday managed to recover heroin weighing 29 grams from a commercial passenger vehicle at Sipajhar area in the district.

The driver of the vehicle has arrested for the possession of the illicit drugs. He was identified as one Jalil Ali.

Police said the vehicle bearing registration number AS13-AC-0979 was intercepted at Singimari on Monday afternoon and upon searching, the heroin was recovered.

A case (No 460 /21) has been registered against the driver at Sipajhar police station under section 21 (b) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances NDPS) Act, 1985.

“Based on a secret info, Today Sipajhar PS team apprehended one Md. Jalil Ali of No-2, Ghorasowa under Sipajhar PS on NH 15 at Singimari and recovered 29 grms of suspected Heroine with one tata magic from his possession,” Darrang police tweeted informing the same.

