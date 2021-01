Six ULFA (I) cadres have been arrested from Darrang. The cadres identified as Khaninda Kalita, Hiren Kalita, Dharmendra Deka, Bolen Deka, Dhrubajyoti Baishya, and Ashim Adhikary have been arrested while they were joining the rebel group.

Police also arrested pro-talk ULFA faction member Prasanna Saikia in connection to the incident.

Police said that Saikia was associated with the joining of the ULFA cadres.