Dawood’s Associate Danish Chikna Nabbed In Rajasthan

By Pratidin Bureau
2

Danish Chikna, an associate of fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and state police jointly in Rajasthan’s Kota on Thursday night.

According to ANI, Chikna was the manager of Dawood’s drugs factory in Maharashtra’s Dongri. A total of six cases, including that of murder, are registered against him.

During the operation, some banned narcotic substances were seized from his car.

The NCB had been on the lookout for Chikna since the last few months following a series of raids in Dongri area.

