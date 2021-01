In an attempted daring daylight robbery, a dacoit has been caught red-handed by the public at Beltola in Guwahati on Saturday.

Two bike riders tried to snatch a bag containing 13 lakh rupees from a petrol pump at Beltola.

However, one of the robbers has been caught by the employees of the petrol pump with the help of locals.

As per reports, the dacoit identified as Hun Kumar Yadav and Raju Kumar Yadav have absconded. They both hailed from Bihar.