Daylight Robbery In Guwahati, Miscreants Loot Rs 5 Lakhs From Car

A daylight robbery has been reported in Guwahati’s Beltola area on Wednesday afternoon.
The incident took place in front of Reliance Trendz when some miscreants looted Rs 5 lakh cash by breaking the glass of a Duster vehicle parked outside the mall.
Sources say the money belonged to one Parijat Saikia who withdrew the cash from a nearby HDFC bank to buy an idol of Goddess Durga for the upcoming puja celebrations.
Police have reached the spot and an investigation is underway.
More details awaited.