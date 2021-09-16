Guwahati NewsTop Stories

Daylight Robbery In Guwahati, Miscreants Loot Rs 5 Lakhs From Car

By Pratidin Bureau

A daylight robbery has been reported in Guwahati’s Beltola area on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident took place in front of Reliance Trendz when some miscreants looted Rs 5 lakh cash by breaking the glass of a Duster vehicle parked outside the mall.

Sources say the money belonged to one Parijat Saikia who withdrew the cash from a nearby HDFC bank to buy an idol of Goddess Durga for the upcoming puja celebrations.

Police have reached the spot and an investigation is underway.

More details awaited.

