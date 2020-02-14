Daylight robbery in Morigaon and Pathsala

Regional
By Pratidin Bureau
Day light robbery in Morigaon and Pathsala
34

In yet another incident of day-light robbery, a huge amount of cash has been looted from a man in Morigaon on Friday.

Reportedly, a bike-borne miscreant robbed cash worth one lakh rupees from a man namely Kamakhya Nath Sarkar who is a teacher of Burgaon M.P School.

The robbery took place when the man had come out from the UBI Bank after withdrawing the cash.

On the other hand, a robbery had taken place near the Hari Mandir region in Pathsala on Friday evening.

Reportedly, the incident has taken place when a woman, resident of Jyoti Nagar in Pathsala was returning home from the Canara Bank with Rs. 80,000 cash in her hand.

However, police have already started an interrogation in this regard.

Continue Reading
You might also like
Sports

Women’s Hockey World Cup : Team India moves to knockout stage

Top Stories

Sanjukta Dutta to showcase ‘Abor’ at LFW

Regional

GUWAHATI : NorthEast United take on Odisha FC

Top Stories

BJP leader explodes over CAB

Regional

“Govt Blaming SC over NRC” : Gogoi tells CJI

Regional

Dipak Gogoi to participate Mr. Universe Championship

Comments
Loading...