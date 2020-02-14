Daylight robbery in Morigaon and Pathsala

In yet another incident of day-light robbery, a huge amount of cash has been looted from a man in Morigaon on Friday.

Reportedly, a bike-borne miscreant robbed cash worth one lakh rupees from a man namely Kamakhya Nath Sarkar who is a teacher of Burgaon M.P School.

The robbery took place when the man had come out from the UBI Bank after withdrawing the cash.

On the other hand, a robbery had taken place near the Hari Mandir region in Pathsala on Friday evening.

Reportedly, the incident has taken place when a woman, resident of Jyoti Nagar in Pathsala was returning home from the Canara Bank with Rs. 80,000 cash in her hand.

However, police have already started an interrogation in this regard.