A daylight robbery has taken place at Hatigarh Chariali, Guwahati on Friday.

Reportedly, a bike-borne miscreant robbed cash worth 3.5 lakh rupees from a man identified as Chanaullah Ahmed, who is a rickshaw puller.

As per reports, Ahmed withdraws the money from SBI for his daughter’s wedding.

It may be stated that police have arrested a person named Biju Shama and already started an investigation in this regard.