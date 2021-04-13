DCGA Approves Emergency Use Authorization of Sputnik V

The Central drug regulator, DCGA has approved emergency use authorization of the Russian Vaccine, Sputnik V. After its authorization, it has now become the third vaccine to get emergency use from the drug regulator after Covishield and Covaxin during the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.



This was informed by the Russian Direct Investment Fund, RDIF which is a sovereign fund body established by the Russian Government and is engaged with the work of worldwide supply of the SPUTNIK V Vaccine. The Vaccine was developed by Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology last year in Russia.



The clinical trials of SPUTNIK V in India is being done by Dr. Reddy’s Lab. The Hyderabad-based, multinational Indian pharma company, Dr. Reddy’s Lab has also inked an agreement with the Russian Direct Investment Fund, RDIF for the supply of the Russian vaccine in India. The Subject Expert Committee of the Indian drug regulator had yesterday recommended SPUTNIK V for emergency use authorization, said reports.



The vaccine has displayed robust results in its clinical trials in the country. RDIF has claimed effectiveness of 91.6 percent for the Sputnik V vaccine. Dr Reddy’s had applied for emergency use of Sputnik-V in February this year.

