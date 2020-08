Miscreants buried a dead body under the ground at Mespara village of Tamarhat in Dhubri.

Recovered at Moronoi Tea Estate, the body is suspected to be of the watchman of the tea garden named Pradip Rai.

Rai was missing since last night.

As per inputs, only the feet of the dead body were seen above the ground. The rest of the body was still under the ground.

Tamarhat Police later arrived at the spot to investigate the matter.