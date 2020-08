Dead Body Found in Pond in Doomdooma

A dead body has been recovered from a pond next to a brick kiln in Doomdooma.

The spot is located near Tipuk Tea Estate.

The deceased has been identified as Budhuram Karmakar, who was an employee of the tea garden.

The owner of the brick kiln is a Doomdooma-based businessman named Pulin Duwarah.