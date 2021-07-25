Dead Hornbill Parts Recovered In Baksa, 1 Held

Acting on a tip-off, troops of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and forest officials recovered dead parts of a hornbill bird from Indo-Bhutan border near Tamulpur in Baksa.

One person has been arrested who had the parts in his possession. He was identified as one Dewan Soren, hailing from Dongargaon village of Tamulpur.

Police recovered the casque and feathers of the bird, along with bows and organs of various animals.

Hornbills (Bucerotidae) are a tropical and subtropical bird family found in Africa, Asia, and Melanesia.

They have a long, down-curved head that is typically brightly colored and sometimes has a casque on the upper mandible.