Deadline for PAN-Aadhaar Linking Extended till March

The last date of linking the Permanent Account Number (PAN) with Aadhaar which has been made compulsory has been extended till March 2020, informed the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT).

The deadline for linking PAN with Aadhaar was earlier set as December 31.

CBDT has mentioned the extension of its date in its Twitter handle. It was written, “The due date for linking of PAN with Aadhaar as specified under sub-section 2 of section 139 AA of the Income Tax Act, 1961 has been extended from December 31, 2019, to March 31, 2020.”

The CBDT has extended the deadline for individuals to link their PAN with Aadhaar for the eighth time.

The Supreme Court, in September last year, had declared the Centre’s flagship Aadhaar scheme as constitutionally valid and held that the biometric ID would remain mandatory for the filing I-T returns and allotment of the PAN.

Section 139 AA (2) of the Income Tax Act says that every person having PAN as on July 1, 2017, and is eligible to obtain Aadhaar, must intimate his Aadhaar number to tax authorities.