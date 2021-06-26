Dearness Allowance, Dearness Relief to Resume From July 1st: Centre

Dearness Allowance to Government Employees and Dearness Relief to Central Government Pensioners will be resumed from July 2021, announced the Central Government.

The Ministry of Finance and Department of Expenditure, India had issued a notification regarding Dearness Allowance on Saturday.

As per the notification issued, the Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief that was frozen due to the covid crisis is to be resumed from July 1st, 2021.

The additional instalments of Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief due from 1st July 2020 and 1st January 2021 shall be paid in three instalments, stated the notification.

It also informed that these orders shall be applicable to all the Central Government employees and Central Government pensioners.

