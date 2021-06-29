Death of 12 COVID-19 Patients in GMCH Creates Sensation

In an unfortunate incident, 12 COVID-19 patients at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) died in the last 24 hours. The news has been confirmed by Superintendent Dr. Abhijeet Sarma.

Clarifying to a tweet posted by senior journalist Atanu Bhuyan stating that 12 COVID-19 patients died suddenly at GMCH, Dr. Sarma said that the patients were critical and succumbed to the disease. However, their deaths are not sudden.

Dr. Sarma further informed that of the deceased, 9 were in ICU and the other three were in the general ward and they lost their lives within 24 hours of admission. He further said that two of the patients died in the emergency ward.

While sharing a data sheet, Dr Sarma also informed that none of the cases were vaccinated for COVID-19.

Their saturation levels were less than 90% on arrival at GMCH, Dr Sarma informed.

“…these patients are not sudden death. They were critical cases 9 in ICU other 3 in ward who died within 24 hrs of admission. 2 died in emergency.None of the cases were vaccinated with saturation less then 90% on arrival to GMCH,” Dr Sarma tweeted.

According to the data sheet of 10 patients, shared by the GMCH superintendent, the deceased were aged between 50-85 years.

While 5 of them were male, the rest were female patients.

Two of the patients were from Basistha in Kamrup Metro district.

Another patient from Kamrup Metro, who died of Covid19 infection, was a resident of Jyotikuchi.

The other patients, who lost their lives due to Covid19, were from Goroimari in Sonitpur, Samuguri in Nagaon, Baihata Chariali in Kamrup Rural, Dhuphara in Nagaon, Tamulpur in Baksa, Bhalukdubi in Goalpara and Dubijan in Hojai.

Meanwhile, Assam health minister Keshab Mahanta also made a sudden visit to GMCH last night.

According to reports, he enquired whether senior doctors were on Covid duty in the hospital and took stock of the situation in the hospital.

The health minister expressed dissatisfaction as there were no senior doctors in the hospital in night despite the Chief Minister’s strict instruction to the senior doctors to be available in the hospital.

