Death Toll In Mumbai Wall Collapse Incidents Surge To 25

The death toll in wall collapse incidents in Mumbai that was triggered due to heavy rains on Sunday has surged to 25.

The tragic incidents took place in Chembur and Vikhroli in Mumbai during the wee hours of Sunday.

Due to heavy rains, the city witnessed severe waterlogging with local train services and vehicular traffic getting disrupted.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Mumbai, a BMC official said.

Rescue operations for the people trapped are still underway.