Death Toll in Philippines Typhoon Rises to 208

The death toll in Philippines due to the strongest typhoon has surged to 208, the national police said on Monday. It is one of the deadliest storms to hit the country in recent years.

At least 239 people were injured and 52 were missing after Typhoon Rai ravaged the southern and central regions of the archipelago, showed the police tally.

According to a report of Times Now, more than 300,000 people fled their homes and beachfront resorts as Rai slammed into the country on Thursday as a super typhoon.

The Philippine Red Cross has reported “complete carnage” in coastal areas.

“Homes, hospitals, school and community buildings have been ripped to shreds,” Red Cross Chairman Richard Gordon said earlier, as reported by Times Now.

The storm has uprooted trees, tore off roofs, toppled concrete power poles, smashed wooden houses to pieces and flooded villages.

Haiyan, called Yolanda in the Philippines, was the deadliest cyclone on record in the country, leaving more than 7,300 people dead or missing.

One of the hardest-hit islands this time was Bohol — known for its beaches, rolling “Chocolate Hills”, and tiny tarsier primates — where at least 74 people have died, provincial Governor Arthur Yap said on his official Facebook page.

There has also been widespread destruction on the Siargao, Dinagat, and Mindanao islands, which bore the brunt of the storm when it slammed into the country packing wind speeds of 195 kilometres (120 miles) per hour.

At least 10 people died on the Dinagat Islands, provincial information officer Jeffrey Crisostomo told AFP on Sunday.

