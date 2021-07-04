Top StoriesWorld

Death Toll In Philippines Plane Crash Rises To 29

By Pratidin Bureau

The death toll in the Philippines military plane crash, that took place in the southern province of the country, has risen to 29.

At least 50 military personnel were later rescued from the burning wreckage.

Earlier today morning, the plane carrying at least 85 military personnel crashed in southern Philippines.

Initally, Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana stated that 17 people on board the C-130 plane were confirmed to have died in the crash.

The crash occurred while it was approaching Jolo Island in Sulu province for landing.

“Responders are at the site now, we are praying we can save more lives,” Sobejana was quoted as saying in the AFP report.

The AFP report also stated that most passengers were recent graduates of the basic military training and were deployed to Jojo island as part of a joint task force fighting terrorism in the Muslim-majority region.

“The military has a heavy presence in the southern Philippines where terrorist groups, including the kidnap-for-ransom outfit Abu Sayyaf, operate”, it stated.

Rescue efforts and a probe into the matter are still underway.

