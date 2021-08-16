Death Toll Of Himachal Landslide Climbs Upto 25

Two more bodies were recovered from the site of the landslide in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district, taking the death toll to 25 on Monday.

As per officials, search and rescue operation for those missing in the landslide that occurred on Wednesday last week are underway.

State Disaster Management Director, Sudesh Kumar Mokhta, said as per information provided by Bhawanagar SHO, two bodies had been retrieved from the rubble at Chaura village on National Highway 5 in Nichar tehsil on Monday.

He informed that search and rescue operations, which had been suspended on Sunday night, resumed again on Monday morning.

As per media reports, an SUV and its passengers feared buried under the rubble could not be traced so far. It might be possible that the vehicle rolled down with the debris.

The rescue operation is being carried out jointly by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and members of local police and home guards, stated reports.

10 bodies were recovered and 13 people rescued on the day of the incident in Kinnaur.

Earlier on Wednesday, eight bodies were found in a taxi during the search and rescue operation.

On Wednesday, two cars had also been recovered in a damaged condition, but no one was found in them.

On Thursday, four bodies were found from the landslide site, while three were taken out on Friday.

Subsequently, six bodies were retrieved from the rubble on Saturday.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur had informed the state assembly after visiting the spot on Thursday that 16 people were still missing, added report.

11 bodies have been recovered so far. At least five people are still missing, officials said.

An HRTC bus along with other vehicles, was buried under the debris, was found in a badly damaged condition on Thursday.

A truck was also found, which had rolled down towards a riverside due to stones falling down a mountainside, and the driver’s body was recovered, said reports.